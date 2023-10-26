London Heathrow reports strong summer

London Heathrow Airport has reported a strong summer with 29 million passengers welcomed during this period, totaling 59 million for the first nine months of 2023. The airport regained its title as “the most connected airport in the world,” offering connections to over 214 destinations.

A multi-billion-pound investment is underway, including a transformative security programme and a new Terminal 2 baggage system. Losses have narrowed to £19 million, and the balance sheet remains strong.

The airport CEO, John Holland-Kaye, has stepped down after nine years, and Thomas Woldbye has taken over.

Heathrow is focused on net-zero emissions by 2050 and continued growth, with hopes that the government will support British growth in the Autumn Statement.