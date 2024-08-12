London Heathrow breaks records with 8 million passengers in July, retaining Europe’s busiest airport title

In July 2024, London Heathrow Airport saw nearly 8 million passengers, setting new records and maintaining its position as the busiest airport in Europe, surpassing major hubs like Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris. For the first time in its history, Heathrow handled over 1.8 million passengers in a week, achieving this milestone three weeks in a row.

The start of the summer holiday period saw six of Heathrow’s busiest departure days ever, with over 140,000 passengers and nearly as many bags departing daily. Popular summer destinations included Venice, Larnaca, Doha, and Dublin, while US routes like Orlando, Chicago, and San Francisco also saw significant boosts.

Heathrow’s cargo tonnage increased by 8% compared to July 2023, reinforcing its status as the UK’s leading air cargo hub, crucial for the nation’s economy. However, the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme has resulted in the loss of 90,000 transfer passengers, affecting the airport’s competitiveness.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye praised the team for overcoming challenges, including a global IT outage and protests, to deliver record-breaking performance during the summer getaway.