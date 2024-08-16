London Heathrow Border Force officers to strike for 23 days amid dispute over working conditions

Around 650 Border Force officers at London’s Heathrow Airport, members of the PCS union, will strike from August 31 to September 3, followed by a “work-to-rule” action until September 22.

The dispute revolves around enforced changes to terms and conditions, including inflexible rosters and restricted flexible work options, which have led to significant staff departures.

The union warns of major disruptions at passport control across all terminals during the busy travel period. PCS leaders stress that the strike could be avoided if management addresses workers’ concerns.

Heathrow management says they will implement contingency measures during the strike.