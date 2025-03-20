London Heathrow Airport completes dual runway resurfacing ahead of schedule

André Orban
© Phillip Capper from Wellington, New Zealand – Take off queue, Heathrow, 10 Sept. 2010,  https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18438982

Heathrow Airport has successfully completed the resurfacing of its two main runways, 09L/27R and 09R/27L, ahead of schedule. The project, one of the most complex airfield upgrades in the airport’s history, involved overnight works to minimise disruption, with over 150,000 tonnes of asphalt laid across both runways.

The upgrades enhance safety, operational resilience, and sustainability, incorporating new LED airfield lighting and improved drainage.

The project was completed through a collaboration between Heathrow, engineering specialists, and contractors, ensuring efficient execution while maintaining the airport’s high operational standards.

