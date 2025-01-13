London Heathrow Airport achieves record-breaking year in 2024, busiest December ever

London Heathrow Airport closed 2024 with 83.9 million passengers, surpassing the previous 2019 record by 3 million. December 2024 was the busiest December on record, with over 7 million passengers, including 160,000 travellers on Christmas Day, a 13% increase from 2023.
Key Highlights
- Passenger Traffic: 83.9M in 2024; forecasted to reach 84.2M in 2025.
- Cargo: Over 1.5 million tonnes transported (+10% compared to 2023).
- Top Destinations: New York, Los Angeles, Dublin, and Madrid.
Operational Excellence
- Security: 92% of passengers cleared in under 5 minutes.
- Upgrades: Multi-million-pound investments in security lanes and resurfacing the southern runway, with no operational disruptions during the busiest summer.
Future Investments
Heathrow plans to invest over £1 billion in 2025 to enhance passenger facilities and maintain its position as the world’s most connected airport.
CEO Thomas Woldbye celebrated the record-breaking achievements, attributing success to the hard work of colleagues and partners. He emphasised Heathrow’s commitment to innovation and delivering value for passengers while supporting the UK’s connectivity and economy.