IT failure at London Heathrow significantly disrupts air traffic on Sunday evening

IT-problems at London Heathrow significantly disrupted air traffic at UK’s biggest airport on Sunday evening. Passengers were unable to check in for their flights and all the screens inside all four airport terminals went blank. Consequently, passengers were unable to find their respective departure gates.

Airlines were forced to cancel flights. London Heathrow deployed additional staff across the terminals to direct customers to their boarding gates. The airport apologized for the disruption and will continue to provide regular updates throughout the evening.

IT in London Heathrow down. All screens black and no one has a a idea on which gates the flights are

