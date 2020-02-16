IT failure at London Heathrow significantly disrupts air traffic on Sunday evening

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
92

 

IT-problems at London Heathrow significantly disrupted air traffic at UK’s biggest airport on Sunday evening. Passengers were unable to check in for their flights and all the screens inside all four airport terminals went blank. Consequently, passengers were unable to find their respective departure gates. 

Airlines were forced to cancel flights. London Heathrow deployed additional staff across the terminals to direct customers to their boarding gates. The airport apologized for the disruption and will continue to provide regular updates throughout the evening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.