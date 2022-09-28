During taxi, a Korean Air Boeing 777 scrapes tail of parked Icelandair Boeing 757 at London Heathrow

In the evening of 28 September at the airport of London Heathrow, United Kingdom, a Korean Air Boeing 777-300 (registered HL7782) taxied out for a take-off towards Seoul, South Korea when it scraped the tail of a parked Icelandair Boeing 757-200 (registered TF-FIK).

Emergency services rushed to the scene, no injuries have been reported. The airport doesn’t expect significant delays on departing or arriving traffic, but requests departing passengers to check the status of their flights.

Dan Sabbagh, a journalist, wrote on Twitter: “Surrounded by about ten police cars and a couple of fire engines.”

He also published a picture about the incident indicating that the wing of the Korean Air Boeing 777 damaged the tail of the Icelandair Boeing 757.

Another Korean Air passenger tweeted the damage to the Icelandair tail:

Icelandair was forced to cancel its return flight to Reykjavik, Iceland and Korean Air its flight towards Seoul.