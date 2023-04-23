“Coronation strike” by security staff at London Heathrow airport

Around 1,400 security agents at London’s Heathrow Airport will stage an eight-day strike next month over pay increases, including during the coronation of King Charles, according to the Unite union.

The strike by Heathrow security workers will take place on May 4, 5, 6 (the day of King Charles III’s coronation), 9, 10, 25, 26, and 27 and will result in “inevitable disruption and delays,” according to the union. Unite’s General Secretary, Sharon Graham, said that Heathrow’s CEO was refusing to give employees a decent pay rise.

A spokesperson for the airport said that it would function smoothly during the strikes, as the majority of Heathrow staff didn’t want to strike and wanted to accept the current offer.

The airport had already suffered strikes and staff shortages during the last year, leading to long queues, delays, luggage problems, and flight cancellations. The UK has been rocked by repeated strikes in many sectors for better wages, as price rises exceed 10%.