British Airways/Virgin Atlantic will perform a simultaneous take-off

On 8 November, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic – fierce competitors on the U.S. market since 37 years – will simultaneously take-off runway’s 27L and 27R at London Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom destination New York JFK, U.S.

Both airlines are celebrating the reopening of the United States for international travelers after a drought of 600 days by deploying Airbus A350-1000’s on the important route between London Heathrow and New York JFK.

Between 8:00 and 8:30 (UTC) *, the Airbus A350-1000 of Virgin Atlantic will take-off runway 27L will its sister aircraft of British Airways will depart on runway 27R.

For the occasion, British Airways will carry flight number BA0001, the former Concorde’s flagship flight number.

* take-off times vary according to different sources.