Blue Air upgrades its service to London Heathrow to double daily effective April 30th  

Starting April 30th, 2021, Blue Air launches its double daily service between Bucharest and London Heathrow T2, becoming the largest carrier on the route.

Ticket prices start at 29.99 Euro, one way – taxes, fees and one free change included.

Only five months after the successful route launch on December 1st, 2020, Blue Air is upgrading its service between Bucharest Otopeni – London Heathrow Terminal 2 to a twice-daily, becoming the largest airline operating between Bucharest and London Heathrow, the most important airport in the UK and one of the best-connected hubs in Europe and in the world.