31 strike days by security staff (and chaos?) during summer at London Heathrow airport

Security staff at London Heathrow Airport, organised through the Unite union, will go on strike for 31 selected days from June 24 to August 27. The strike is due to ongoing negotiations about pay, with Unite claiming that security staff salaries at Heathrow are significantly lower than those at other London airports.

The strike is expected to involve around 2,000 security staff and will likely cause delays, cancellations, and operational disruptions. Terminals 3 and 5, as well as vehicle check staff, will be affected.

The strike dates coincide with busy periods such as Eid ul-Adha and school holidays. Unite has stated that the strike will continue until a reasonable salary offer is made.