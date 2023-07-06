London Gatwick’s growth plans expected to boost region’s economy and generate 14,000 new jobs

London Gatwick has submitted a planning application to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. The airport aims to improve resilience and increase capacity, creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy annually.

The plans have received support from 78% of residents, who believe they are important for the region’s economy and job creation. The airport has made legally binding commitments to control noise and reduce carbon emissions, including a noise reduction plan and restricted use of the Northern Runway during nighttime hours.

The project involves repositioning the runway and constructing a flyover to separate airport and local traffic. If approved, the plans would enable the airport to serve approximately 75 million passengers per year by the late 2030s.