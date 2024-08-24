London Gatwick expands India connectivity with new Air India service to Bengaluru

London Gatwick has launched a new direct service to Bengaluru (Bangalore) with Air India, operating five times weekly. This route marks Gatwick’s fifth Indian destination, joining Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Amritsar.

The airport now offers 19 weekly flights to India, with plans to double its connectivity to the country over the next five years, targeting Delhi and Mumbai as key growth destinations.

Gatwick’s expansion aligns with its long-term strategy to enhance trade, tourism, and regional employment while boosting the airport’s capacity with additional runway usage.

