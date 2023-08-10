Further strikes announced at London Gatwick airport in pay dispute

Workers at Gatwick Airport, represented by the Unite union, have announced a series of strikes due to pay disputes. More than 230 employees from Red Handling, a ground handling company, and Wilson James, responsible for passenger assistance, will be participating in the industrial action.

The strikes will span eight days, including the August Bank Holiday weekend (18-21 August and 25-28 August). Unite claims that both companies have offered inadequate pay, while other airport employers are willing to pay better rates.

The strikes are expected to disrupt flights by affecting ground handling for several airlines (Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta Air Lines, TAP Air Portugal and Saudia), potentially impacting around 45,000 passengers. Unite insists on fair pay offers and vows to provide unwavering support to its members during the strikes.