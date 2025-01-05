Home Airports Liverpool Airport (LPL) Snowfall disrupts airport operations in the United Kingdom

By
Bart Noëth
Heavy snowfall across the United Kingdom has led to significant disruptions at several major airports, with runways temporarily closed and flights diverted.

Manchester Airport announced early this Sunday morning that its runways were “temporarily closed due to heavy snow.” Despite efforts to clear the snow, the situation remained unresolved as of 09:00, with the airport reporting continued heavy snowfall in the last hour. A spokesperson for Manchester Airport confirmed to the BBC that several flights had to be diverted to other airports, including some to London, as planes were unable to land.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport also reported runway closures due to the snow. In a statement posted on X, the airport said its runway was “temporarily closed” but remained operational for other activities. Efforts to clear the runway were ongoing. As of 09:00, the runway remained closed, with teams “working hard” to resume operations.

Birmingham Airport faced similar challenges overnight, suspending operations temporarily. However, the airport reported being back on schedule for “business as usual” this morning.

 

