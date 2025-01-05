Snowfall disrupts airport operations in the United Kingdom

Heavy snowfall across the United Kingdom has led to significant disruptions at several major airports, with runways temporarily closed and flights diverted.

Manchester Airport announced early this Sunday morning that its runways were “temporarily closed due to heavy snow.” Despite efforts to clear the snow, the situation remained unresolved as of 09:00, with the airport reporting continued heavy snowfall in the last hour. A spokesperson for Manchester Airport confirmed to the BBC that several flights had to be diverted to other airports, including some to London, as planes were unable to land.

?? Information for passengers due to travel from @manairport pic.twitter.com/Qfb3hzKbcg — Manchester Airport (@manairport) January 5, 2025

Liverpool John Lennon Airport also reported runway closures due to the snow. In a statement posted on X, the airport said its runway was “temporarily closed” but remained operational for other activities. Efforts to clear the runway were ongoing. As of 09:00, the runway remained closed, with teams “working hard” to resume operations.

Due to snow, the runway is temporarily closed but the airport remains open, please contact your airline for flight information. We are working hard to clear the runway and will provide an update at 08:45 pic.twitter.com/QxiFw9bqsE — Liverpool John Lennon Airport (@LPL_Airport) January 5, 2025

Birmingham Airport faced similar challenges overnight, suspending operations temporarily. However, the airport reported being back on schedule for “business as usual” this morning.

? As a result of resilience teams working throughout the night, the start up to the schedule remains business as usual. Passengers travelling to the airport are advised to allow plenty of time, we will continue to update passengers throughout the morning. Please check our… — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) January 5, 2025