TAP should give up 250 unused slots per week in Lisbon, says Ryanair CEO

The CEO of Ryanair Michael O`Leary said today at a press conference in Lisbon that TAP should release at least 250 slots which it does not use at Lisbon airport, and he accused the Portuguese airline of blocking competition.

Michael O`Leary accused TAP of blocking slots in Lisbon’s Portela de Sacavem airport, knowing in advance that the airline will not use them, but only release them with a late notice of two to three weeks before cancelling the respective flights.

“The Government must force TAP to release unused slots in Lisbon“, stressed O’Leary, arguing that the accumulation of slots by TAP, which has seen its network reduced in recent times, blocks competition and the recovery of tourism.

Source: RTP Noticias