Restructuring aid to TAP Group – Airlines can apply for up to 18 slots at Lisbon airport

In the context of the European Commission’s approval of €2.55 billion restructuring aid from Portugal to TAP Group (case SA.60165), TAP Air Portugal shall transfer up to 18 daily slots at Lisbon airport to another carrier, free of charge.

Alcis Advisers GmbH, Monitoring Trustee for the European Commission and responsible for organising the carrier selection process, has published a call for proposals on its website on 25 February 2022. Carriers are invited to express their interest in up to 18 daily slots held by TAP Air Portugal and to submit their proposals within the set deadlines.

Details about the eligibility requirements, evaluation criteria and selection process can be found on Alcis Advisers’ website. The carrier will be selected by the European Commission following a transparent and non-discriminatory procedure.