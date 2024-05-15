Portuguese government moves forward on constructing new Lisbon Airport, called Luís de Camões

Portugal’s AD government has embarked on a historic decision-making spree, setting in motion a series of infrastructure projects that promise to reshape the nation’s connectivity and economic prospects. The culmination of decades of deliberation, this move signifies a departure from indecision to decisive action.

At the forefront of this endeavor is the long-debated issue of a new airport for the Lisbon region. After years of vacillation, Prime Minister Luís Montenegro’s administration has settled on the former Alcochete Shooting Range as the site for the new airport, Luís de Camões Airport. This decision, announced during prime time, marks a significant milestone in Portugal’s infrastructure development.

The plan entails a comprehensive approach, encompassing multiple projects to address the region’s transportation needs. ANA airports authority is set to invest approximately €300 million in upgrading the current Humberto Delgado airport to handle increased passenger traffic during the construction phase of the new airport.

Additionally, the construction of a third bridge over the Tejo river, linking Lisbon with Barreiro, is on the agenda. This bridge, catering to both vehicles and trains, will enhance connectivity and alleviate congestion in the region. Moreover, the high-speed railway connection between Lisbon and Madrid, crucial for the Iberian/Moroccan agreement to host the 2030 World Cup, will be integrated with the new airport infrastructure.

With stringent timelines in place, including the imperative completion of the Lisbon-Madrid high-speed rail link ahead of the World Cup, the government is poised for swift and efficient execution of these projects.

The financial commitment to the new airport alone exceeds €6.1 billion, with two runways planned for construction by 2031. Designed to accommodate up to 100 million passengers annually by 2050, with provisions for future expansion, the airport promises to be a cornerstone of Portugal’s aviation landscape.

It’s worth noting that the costs associated with the airport do not cover ancillary projects like the third Tejo bridge and railway links, which will be financed separately under the purview of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing.

While skeptics speculate about potential negotiations between the government and ANA airports authority, sentiments are largely positive. The decision has been met with support across party lines, signifying a rare display of political unity.

Mayor of Alcochete, among others, has expressed delight at the prospect of transformative infrastructure development in the region. Prime Minister Montenegro asserts that the Alcochete site, sprawling over 3,383 hectares, offers ample space for expansion and positioning Lisbon strategically for future growth.

In conclusion, Portugal’s AD government’s bold infrastructure initiatives herald a new era of progress and connectivity for the nation. By decisively addressing long-standing challenges, they pave the way for a brighter future, underlining Portugal’s commitment to sustainable development and economic prosperity.