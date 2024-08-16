Fire destroys hundreds of cars at long-term parking of Lisbon Airport

A large fire is raging in the industrial area of Prior Velho, near the international airport of Lisbon in Portugal. So far, no reports of casualties have been received.

Around 6:00 PM local time, a report was received about a fire in a long-term parking garage where, according to local media, hundreds of vehicles belonging to travelers are parked. An electric car parked there is likely responsible for the blaze.

According to the Civil Protection Service, around 9:00 PM, about 140 firefighters with 48 vehicles were still working to combat the fire. Their main focus is to prevent the fire from spreading within the industrial area.

Despite the smoke, air traffic at Lisbon’s international airport has not been disrupted.

