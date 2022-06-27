Summer is getting ready at Lille airport: more than 50 destinations and new services

Summer vacation is now! Lille airport teams are ready to welcome the many travellers expected for this first summer post-health restrictions.

More than 50 destinations are offered and many new services.

For those who have not yet decided, Lille airport offers this summer more than 50 destinations in France, Europe or the Mediterranean, and many direct routes to Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Croatia, …

Among the novelties offered by airlines, flights to Rome, Cagliari, Calvi, Split, Krakow, Barcelona, ??Menorca, Palermo…

As of July 1, the Airport Shuttle, which directly connects the airport to Lille city centre (station district), is doubling its frequency during the day, with departures from the airport and the city centre every 30 minutes. Timetables and fares can be viewed at www.lille.aeroport.fr/navette

As of July 5, ilevia will also increase the frequencies of the service to the airport by line 68 of the metropolitan network (connections from the TER station in Lesquin and the 4 cantons / Stade Pierre Mauroy metro station), with up to at 29 frequencies per day. Timetables are available at www.ilevia.fr/cms/institutionnel/se-deplacer/vers-laeroport/

It should also be remembered that since September 1, 2021, the Hauts-de-France Region has implemented service to the airport on lines 855 and 871 of its Arc en Ciel intercity bus network (Pévèle Carembault perimeter)

New catering offers combining quality and authenticity

Two new Bar and Restaurant areas have just opened at the airport:

In the terminal hall, Le Comptoir Lillois is a space inspired by the North of France. Le Comptoir Lillois is a beer bar that showcases a wide selection of beers from the region’s breweries (to be consumed in moderation) and also offers a restaurant menu of regional specialities such as carbonnade flamande, welsh or marvellous and filled waffles from Lille. Travellers will thus be able to find a complete range of ready meals, snacking products and desserts from the region for dining.

Le Comptoir Lillois is located next to the Trib’s catering point, in the terminal’s public hall (level 2).

In the boarding lounge, BREAD & CO: the bakery for gourmet travellers

BREAD&CO is a “bakery café” concept, which will satisfy the needs of travellers throughout the day by offering breakfasts, snacking products and desserts, and at lunchtime tasty preparations accompanied by hot drinks. or fresh.

Bread & Co is located at the exit of the duty free shop (in the departure lounge).

New services for a vacation start in the best conditions

Lille Airport is also implementing new measures to facilitate everyone’s journey, in particular:

electrical outlets with free access, in the main hall and the boarding lounges

new vending machines at all crossing and waiting points,

Finally, for families with young children, in order to facilitate their passage through security checks, a specific procedure and a dedicated check line have been put into service, with ergonomic child seats and pushchairs available, and the assistance of an agent to allow you to pass this stage of the journey serenely.