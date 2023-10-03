Successful summer season at Lille Airport: 90% of 2019 figures

Lille Airport has reported a successful summer season in 2023, aligning with its modernisation plan. The passenger flow during July and August exceeded projections, reaching 90% of 2019 figures, with 54 destinations served by 14 airlines.

The airport saw a notable increase in international flights, particularly to Algeria and Morocco, catering to the region’s demands. While business travel decreased, there was significant growth in leisure travel, especially to European and international destinations.

The airport’s modernisation project, designed to accommodate larger passenger flows efficiently, is in line with the evolving air travel trends. Lille Airport aims to respond to these changes while focusing on environmental responsibility and energy conservation as part of its strategic goals.

Winter 2023 is expected to continue the trend with holiday flights to Mediterranean destinations and occasional city breaks.