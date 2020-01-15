More new destinations from Lille airport in 2020

There is something new at Lille Airport. The place will not only undergo major works, but it will also welcome new destinations!

Since January 1, 2020, the airport management has been transferred to Eiffage, which brings some new features.

In terms of scheduled and seasonal flights, two new routes to Algeria will start on February 17 with destinations Bejaia and Tlemcen. Also new, two scheduled flights a week to Athens with TUI fly Belgium from April 13, 2020.

Tour operators have also planned some new destinations for the airport:

Departures every week to Hurghada (Egypt) and Bodrum (Turkey) with FTI Voyages

A weekly departure to Heraklion (Greece) from April 2020 with Ô Voyages

11 destinations will be offered from April 2020 for the Karavel group (Fram, Promovacances).

TUI fly Belgium will have two planes based in Lille in the summer of 2020, thereby increasing its seat supply by 15%. A total of 25 destinations departing from Lille airport will be offered by TUI fly next summer.

Source: actu