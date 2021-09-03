Lille airport: resumption of commercial flights to Algiers from 7 October

ASL Airlines France will serve Algiers from Lille as of 7 October, with one flight per week. This news is eagerly awaited by the large Algerian community in the region.

After very long months of suspension for health reasons linked to the Covid-19 crisis, scheduled air traffic to Algeria from Lille airport will resume. Since August 28, French companies have in fact been authorised to market more flights to Algeria from France.

It is in this context that ASL Airlines France has positioned itself to schedule commercial flights between Lille and Algiers. As of October 7, ASL Airlines France will operate a commercial flight every week to the Algerian capital.

Flight schedules

From October 7 to 28 / flight every Thursday:

Lille 14:20 Algiers 15:50 | Flight 5O1073

Algiers 09:50 Lille 13:20 | Flight 5O1074

From November 5 / flights every Friday:

Lille 14:20 Algiers 16:50 | Flight 5O1073

Algiers 10:50 Lille 13:20 | Flight 5O1074