Lille Airport is reinventing itself and unveiling its new brand identity

During a meeting organised this Monday, November 28, Mr Marc-André Gennart, Managing Director of Aéroport de Lille SAS, reaffirmed the airport management’s strategic commitments: to improve the travel experience in the passenger journey, and include the developments of Lille Airport in a responsible and sustainable approach. An orientation illustrated by the new brand identity of Lille Airport

In the preamble to his speech, Mr Gennart detailed the importance of the airport for Belgian passengers.

Very easily accessible, Lille Airport offers 54 destinations (in 2022), served by 11 airlines.

Among the 1,167,042 passengers totalled in 2021, 8 to 10% were Belgian. The latter have opted for Nice, Bordeaux and Marseille as the top 3 destinations in France, followed by Toulouse, Figari, Bastia, Ajaccio, Nantes, Lyon and Montpellier. At the international level, the Belgians turned to Tenerife in first position, Malaga, Gran Canaria, Faro, Porto, Agadir, Marrakech, Lanzarote, Geneva, and finally Fuerteventura in the tenth position.

A clear upturn in business, driven by new international connections

Over the first nine months of 2022, 1,355,220 passengers passed through the airport (Arrivals/Departures).

Driven from the spring by the establishment of the base of the Volotea company (24 destinations served in total in 2022), then by the reopening of routes to Morocco and Algeria, passenger traffic is up 69.7% compared to 2021, and reached 80% of the traffic recorded for the same period in 2019.

This dynamic is also illustrated in the good load factors (over 85% overall), with higher load factors in July/August than those recorded in 2019.

The autumn also saw the start of new connections to Venice, Marrakech and four islands of the Canary archipelago with Volotea, and the resumption of Oran and Constantine flights with Air Algérie.

Marc-André Gennart also presented during this conference, the new brand identity of Lille Airport. A brand that translates the strategic directions of the airport and illustrates its vision of travel today and tomorrow

Meeting the new expectations of travellers, developing the connectivity of its territory to support its attractiveness, developing our network and modernising its infrastructures and services while paying increased attention to environmental issues, this is the whole meaning of this new brand.

“We see our environmental, social and societal responsibility as an opportunity to offer more sustainable, more respectful and more ‘human’ mobility“, explains Marc-André Gennart.

Recognised and appreciated for its values ??of welcome and hospitality, Lille Airport is committed to improving the travel experience in the passenger journey. In 2022 by the complete renewal of its catering offer in the terminal, and by the implementation of practical services such as a dedicated route for families at Security checks, then via other new features focused on the digitalisation of services to facilitate the different stages of the trip: sale of public transport tickets, a website for comparing and booking flights, lost and found service, etc.

Finally, through a responsible and sustainable approach. By integrating the Airport Carbon Accreditation certification programme in 2020, Aéroport de Lille has embarked on a short-term path to reduce its carbon emissions in order to achieve, from 2027, the ACA3+ “Neutrality” certification level. A commitment that involves renewing its fleet of vehicles and operating machinery, giving priority to electric or hybrid equipment: by 2025, all vehicles over 5 years old will be excluded from its fleet.

The airport also intends to develop its own renewable energy sources, with the installation of photovoltaic panels on buildings and surfaces that are already waterproofed, the use of geothermal energy to supply the passenger terminal, and the installation of a hydrogen production/distribution for vehicles operating on the platform; studies in direction are currently underway.

To limit noise pollution related to aeronautical activities, Aéroport de Lille acts within its own perimeter by deploying night flight limitation systems through a tariff modulation policy (incentives/penalties) and has undertaken to maintain night flights below the levels recorded in 2019.

To implement these developments, Lille Airport is already preparing its workforce for the next 2023 season and is recruiting 70 positions already offered on assignments as airport ground handling agent, security agent, reception agent and handling of passengers, ramp agents, etc.

A new brand for Lille Airport

These ambitions and these commitments are translated today into a new brand for Lille Airport.

“A brand that reflects our values ??of welcome and hospitality, and our desire to offer a simple, reassuring and caring travel experience. A brand that reflects our commitments to more sustainable, benevolent and environmentally friendly mobility. A new brand that stands out through a new visual identity and a new logo. A logo as a symbol of flight, of the lightness of a journey made easy and light; a new logo also features a network of airlines and the notion of a loop: leaving and always coming back…”, concludes Mr Gennart.

November 28, 2022