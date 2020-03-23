[Coronavirus] Lille Airport suspends commercial flights; maintains minimum service for special flights

With the suspension of easyJet and Ryanair flights, commercial flight traffic will be completely interrupted starting Monday, 23 March. Lille Airport (France), however, maintains a minimum service for the last passengers being repatriated and to ensure the availability of infrastructure for emergency and health services.

On Sunday, easyJet was the last company to operate flights at Lille airport, with a last arrival from Nice at 20:25. Commercial traffic is now completely interrupted.

Only a few aircraft are still being transferred to Lille-Lesquin for storage.

On Sunday, access to the terminal was closed to passengers and to the general public until traffic resumes.

The Airport Shuttle service towards Lille city centre is also suspended until further notice.