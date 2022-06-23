A strike notice at Lille Airport, minimum service guaranteed but delays/cancellations possible

Staffers working for Securitas and the fire fighter services (SSLIA) of Lille airport, France filed a strike notice for tomorrow 24 June. Negotiations between both parties failed, hence the strike action was announced. Fire fighters need to be present and active as per international aviation safety standards.

But a minimum service will nevertheless be provided at the SSLIA at Lille airport, authorizing the arrival and departure of a certain number of flights, scheduled in consultation with the airlines.

Cancellations or delays are therefore possible on flights scheduled for departure and arrival.

Passengers are requested to check their flight status via: www.lille.aeroport.fr/infos-vols-et-compagnies/arrivals-departs/ and are requested to contact their airline or travel agency.