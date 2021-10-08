The rewards harvest goes on for Liege Airport: “Best European Airport for 2021” at Payload Asia

International awards continue to underline the excellence of Liege Airport. On October 1st, 2021, at its annual awards night in Singapore, Payload Asia crowned Liege Airport once more as a winner in the category “Best European Airport for 2021“.



In its 8th edition, the Payload Asia Awards recognises the industry leaders and forward thinkers in the air cargo and logistics supply chain who are staying at the forefront of the innovations and setting new benchmarks in service excellence.



“We are very proud of being the winner and we would like to thank a fast-growing group of people: the Liege Airport Supply Chain Heroes. All the staff and partners of Liege Airport who are working 24/7, moving PPE shipment to hospitals all over the world, moving vaccines to the most needed, handling e–commerce cargo to European consumers day and night. During this pandemic, we’ve all been reminded of the crucial importance of our industry, and we are proud to carry that flag,“ says Bert Selis, VP Commercial Cargo & Logistics.



“2021 is another exceptional historic year for our airport”, adds Bert Selis. “We are excited to share the news that last month we have passed 1 million tons of cargo, meaning a year–to–date growth of almost 40 percent. Last year we’ve added 25.000 m2 of first-line warehouse, and last month another 30.000 m2 warehouse became operational, operated by Cainiao & WFS. This growth in capacity supports and confirms our role as an e–commerce hub, serving for example the Double 11 e–commerce shopping festival of Alibaba”.

