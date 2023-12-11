Strike by Liège Airport customs officers: Threat of national actions

Customs officers at Liège airport have started a strike to protest against the reduction in night hours imposed by their hierarchy. This decision, considered detrimental to the development of the airport and thousands of jobs, has national repercussions, also affecting the airports of Charleroi and Brussels, the port of Antwerp and the Brussels-South railway station.

The unions are calling on the Minister of Finance to take immediate action to appoint a negotiator and establish a moratorium on new schedules. No negotiations have started yet, despite the actions taken.

If no progress is made, further work stoppages could disrupt package transportation and train schedules, thereby impacting economic and transportation activities nationally. The unions are also demanding guarantees for the quality of life of customs officers and recognition of the arduousness of their work.