Strike at Liège Airport, Belgium leaves dozens of aircraft stranded

Since last night, workers active in the freight section of Liège Airport, Belgium have stopped working. As the staff responsible for refueling aircraft is on strike, dozens of aircraft are currently stranded at the freight section of the airport. Other aircraft were forced to divert to nearby airports.

The dispute between workers’ representatives and the airport management mainly concerns a change in the hourly regime for new recruits (which would go from a 12-hour shift to an 8-hour day shift) as well as the granting of a seniority bonus.

But there is still a dialogue between both parties, an airport spokesperson told Belgian broadcast RTL INFO.

This Cal Cargo Airlines Boeing 747 freighter (registered 4X-ICB) performed a short hop from Liège to Brussels, for operational reasons.