Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and WFS/SATS increase strategic collaboration to efficiently process cross-border e-commerce shipments at Liege Airport

Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and WFS/SATS have announced an enhanced collaboration focusing on optimising global logistics operations, especially in cross-border e-commerce. This strategic partnership aims to develop innovative e-commerce logistics gateways at international airports, starting with the creation of a dedicated area at the Cainiao Liege eHub in Belgium.

The collaboration targets the increasing demand for efficient logistics solutions in the e-commerce sector, specifically in the Middle East and European markets. It involves Saudia Cargo prioritising specific freighter flights from Hong Kong to Riyadh and Liege, amplifying e-commerce efficiency. The agreement also extends WFS/SATS’s handling capacity for over 50,000 tonnes annually on flights connecting Liege and Riyadh.

WFS/SATS’s investment in Cainiao’s Liege facility emphasises innovation and efficiency, incorporating advanced technology like AGVs, digital dashboards, and live tracking systems. The CEOs of Saudia Cargo, Cainiao, and WFS/SATS expressed their commitment to revolutionising the industry, providing customer-centric solutions and enhancing e-commerce operations.

The collaboration, set to begin on March 1st, 2024, aims to redefine cross-border logistics through operational excellence and innovative technology, setting new standards in the e-commerce logistics ecosystem.