Poppy shared cars arrive at Liege Airport!

Poppy Mobility, the 100% Belgian shared mobility start-up, continues its development and adds Liege Airport to its list of Poppy zones!

This car-sharing company provides self-service shared cars and vans, electric scooters and bicycles. These vehicles are parked in Poppy Zones and just select the nearest vehicle! The mobile app allows users to book their ride and unlock their chosen vehicle. The system works with a price per minute, per hour or per day. Fuel, parking, insurance and maintenance are included in this price.

Poppy’s shared cars are already enjoying record success in Liège! According to Sylvain Niset, CEO of Poppy, “The people of Liège were clearly waiting for a hyper-flexible shared car solution such as the one offered by Poppy. Liège is a city in the heart of Europe with more than 12,000 active companies, more than 1,000 commercial cells in its hyper centre and just under 200,000 inhabitants with a motorization rate of less than 40%”.

These shared cars operate in free parking and thus offer perfect flexibility for users. This service also represents an alternative to public transport to reach less well served places.

“The arrival of Poppy Mobility fits perfectly into Liege Airport’s mobility strategy and makes it possible to offer an additional alternative to the personal car“, explains Laurent Jossart, CEO of Liege Airport. “It is possible to replace up to 15 private cars using a shared car. By offering a shared mobility service such as Poppy Mobility, circulation around the airport area can be improved. This initiative is in perfect harmony with our objectives because it is essential to continue to develop the airport while preserving the mobility of local residents and other road users, in accordance with our commitments,” adds Laurent Jossart.

Poppy parking spaces are available near the passenger terminal. This novelty demonstrates once again that Poppy and Liege Airport are continuing their work to offer an innovative, flexible mobility solution that respects the environment and citizens.

Liege Airport, April 20, 2023