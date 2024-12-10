Liege Airport soars to new cargo records in 2024

November 2024 was a landmark month for Liege Airport, setting new records in cargo operations. The airport handled 2,586 cargo aircraft movements, a 12.6% increase from November 2023, and processed 112,106 tonnes of freight, marking a 16% rise year-over-year. These figures represent the highest levels achieved this year.

“This exceptional performance showcases the dedication of our cargo community and reinforces Liege Airport’s position as a key player in global air freight,” said Torsten Wefers, VP Sales & Marketing. “The outlook for 2025 is very encouraging.”

Driving the Growth

Liege’s unique cargo-only focus has proven highly effective, with its airline portfolio growing by 20% to include 49 freighter carriers and nearly 60 logistics companies now operating around the airport. A surge in demand from Asia has been instrumental, with imports playing a larger role amid Europe’s ongoing economic challenges.

European Leader

Liege Airport ranked second in cargo tonnage growth among European airports in October, trailing only Madrid.

Global Air Freight Momentum

November marked the 13th consecutive month of double-digit growth in global air freight demand, fuelled by the ongoing e-commerce boom. Load factors reached their highest levels since April 2022, reflecting robust market conditions.

Liege Airport’s remarkable 2024 performance underscores its role as a dynamic hub for air cargo and sets the stage for continued success in the coming year.