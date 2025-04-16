Liege Airport sees strong cargo growth in Q1 2025, outpacing global market

Liege Airport strengthened its position as a key European air freight hub in Q1 2025, handling 296,188 tonnes of cargo, a 5.6% increase over the same period in 2024. The number of cargo flights rose 6.2% to 6,772 movements. March alone saw 111,160 tons transported (+6.2%) and 2,389 cargo flights (+7%).

This growth is nearly double the global average (+3%) for the quarter, according to WorldACD, despite a challenging trade environment marked by rising US tariffs and policy shifts.

Traffic between Liege and North America remained significant, with Q1 exports to the US rising 42%, partly due to companies anticipating upcoming US customs changes. However, imports from the US fell 12%, reflecting weaker US demand.

While the airport remains operationally stable, it continues to monitor the evolving regulatory landscape, acknowledging that future uncertainty could impact air freight volumes.