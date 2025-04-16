Liege Airport sees strong cargo growth in Q1 2025, outpacing global market

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Liege Airport strengthened its position as a key European air freight hub in Q1 2025, handling 296,188 tonnes of cargo, a 5.6% increase over the same period in 2024. The number of cargo flights rose 6.2% to 6,772 movements. March alone saw 111,160 tons transported (+6.2%) and 2,389 cargo flights (+7%).

This growth is nearly double the global average (+3%) for the quarter, according to WorldACD, despite a challenging trade environment marked by rising US tariffs and policy shifts.

Traffic between Liege and North America remained significant, with Q1 exports to the US rising 42%, partly due to companies anticipating upcoming US customs changes. However, imports from the US fell 12%, reflecting weaker US demand.

While the airport remains operationally stable, it continues to monitor the evolving regulatory landscape, acknowledging that future uncertainty could impact air freight volumes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.