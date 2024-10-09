Liege Airport sees 9 months of growth, cargo traffic up 18% in September

Liege Airport (LGG) has recorded consistent growth for the past nine months, with significant increases in both cargo aircraft movements and tonnage. In September 2024, cargo flights increased by 18% compared to the same month in 2023, with 2,267 flights versus 1,920. The total cargo tonnage also rose by 11%, from 80,282 tons in September 2023 to 89,338 tonnes in September 2024.

This growth is largely driven by strong demand from the Asia-Pacific and MESA regions, which are expected to further impact the air cargo system in the final quarter of the year.

Additionally, Liege Airport hosted the first “EU Cross Border E-Commerce Forum” in mid-September, where industry leaders discussed the impact of e-commerce on air cargo, customs compliance, and logistical challenges.