Liege Airport resumes passenger flights on 17 July

Take off safely from 17 July!

Liege Airport has remained very active during the whole Covid-19 pandemic for freight traffic. The story was quite different for passenger flights. Grounded since 20 March following the Covid-19 epidemic, the flights of tour operator TUI will resume from Friday, 17 July with a leitmotiv: the health of all.

TUI fly Belgium will offer vacationers 11 destinations in 4 countries to choose from, namely Spain, Turkey, Greece and Morocco.

In addition to the sanitary measures taken by TUI in its planes, hotels and during excursions, Liege Airport has also reorganised its terminal, as explained by CEO Luc Partoune: “Our terminal is perfectly adapted since it has been designed to human size. A path has been installed and signage will effectively guide passengers to the boarding gates. The physical distance will be respected at all times. It is compulsory to wear a mask in the terminal and those accompanying or picking up travellers are requested to stay outside the terminal.”

Liege Airport will provide dynamic information displays, bottles of hydroalcoholic gel, specific bins, etc. In addition, additional staff will be on hand to guide passengers. Everything will, therefore, be done to maintain conviviality and hospitality.

The Federal Government and the Regions have adopted a plan for returning from vacation. Each region of Europe has its own colour code and, therefore, its rules for vacationers. The return of passengers will also be the subject of information in the baggage claim area of ​​Liege Airport.

Liege Airport, 14 July 2020