Liege Airport reports strong start to 2024, focuses on daytime operations

Liege Airport has experienced a promising beginning to 2024, demonstrating the resilience of its model with a notable increase in flight numbers (15%) and tonnage (13%) compared to the same period in 2023. The rise in cargo aircraft movements and freight volumes aligns with global demand trends, according to WorldACD Market Data.

The airport’s transition toward daytime operations continues, with fewer flights scheduled during nighttime hours. The restructuring of FedEx’s European operations, which saw a reduction in nighttime flights following the transfer of activities to Paris in early 2022, has significantly contributed to this shift.

The reduction in nighttime flights is evident from the change in flight distribution between 2021 and 2023, highlighting an increase from 52% to 67% of daytime flights. The number of nighttime flights dropped by half between 2021 and 2023.

Liege Airport’s resilience is attributed to its diversified portfolio of airline and logistics operators, with over 40 cargo airlines operating regularly and no single client representing more than 15% of total handled volumes. Additionally, the airport has welcomed five new cargo airlines in 2024.

Furthermore, Liege Airport’s strategy includes expanding its network and fleet, with airlines like Challenge Airlines introducing modern cargo aircraft and establishing new connections to India and China.

FedEx has confirmed its commitment to Liege Airport by expanding its intercontinental freight hub and increasing daytime flights to and from the United States using modern Boeing 777F aircraft.

The airport’s success in attracting specialised logistics companies has led to a steady growth in its presence, surpassing 50 operators since late 2023.

In addition to reduced nighttime flights, Liege Airport’s introduction of an aviation fee mechanism in 2023 has proven effective in incentivising daytime operations and encouraging airlines to use quieter aircraft models. This aligns with future regulations that will prohibit certain aircraft types from taking off at night starting in 2030.