Liege Airport records strong growth in October 2024, boosts cargo operations

Liege Airport (LGG) reported significant growth in October 2024, highlighting its resilience in the global logistics market. The airport experienced a 20% year-over-year increase in cargo aircraft movements, rising from 2,120 in October 2023 to 2,553. Additionally, tonnage handled increased by 16%, reaching 103,429 tonnes compared to 89,453 tonnes last year.

Torsten Wefers, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at LGG, attributed this success to the airport’s strategic location and ongoing investments. Wefers noted that if the current growth trend continues, 2024 could be the second-strongest year in LGG’s history, behind the COVID-driven peak of 2021.

LGG’s flexible business model has been key to overcoming challenges such as the restructuring of major clients and the departure of AirBridge Cargo, which reduced annual volumes by 300,000 tonnes. By diversifying airline partnerships and expanding its freight forwarding network, the airport has strengthened its operational resilience and reduced reliance on individual customers.

Liege Airport remains focused on adapting to market changes and enhancing its role as a critical logistics hub in Europe, attracting new partners and maintaining robust growth.