Liege Airport receives the world’s ‘Best Cargo Hub of the Year’ award

Thursday 29 October 2020, Liege Airport received the ‘Best Cargo Hub of the Year’ Award. This international recognition is the result of a successful bold strategy focussed on cargo, diversification and innovation.

This year, the 36th Air Cargo News Awards was held in London and, exceptionally, was broadcast as a video conference on account of the Covid-19 crisis. On this occasion, 13 companies received a trophy corresponding to the category in which they were competing.

In the category ‘Best Cargo Hub of the Year’, Liege Airport was nominated alongside major participants: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Anchorage International Airport (USA), Brussels Airport Company and Hong Kong International Airport.

Despite the fame of these airports, the award was in fact given to Liege Airport! This prize is based on an inquiry during which several performance indicators are measured and compared.

“Liege Airport is very proud to be chosen as the best cargo airport in the world for 2020! This is an exceptional award in recognition of a year in which we had to face many challenges. Of course, these challenges are connected to our role as an essential link in the chain of managing the health crisis, to our position as a health airport, but also to the flexibility of our teams who have been able to respond to the expectations and concerns of our customers”, announces Luc Partoune, CEO of Liege Airport.

The quality of its operations, its unique #freightersfirst character, its spirit of continuous innovation and its ideal geographical situation were also the reasons for which the World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations chose Liege Airport as one of its worldwide logistics platforms. Since last April, Liege Airport has been operating the delivery of vital medical and humanitarian material to developing countries.

All these factors contribute to making Liege Airport the airport experiencing the fastest growth in Europe over the last few years. It is also the only freight airport among the top 30 to increase the flexibility of its offer by a rail link #integratedlogistics.

This prize, the Best Cargo Hub of the Year, is an outstanding recognition for all the teams of Liege Airport and its customers who work together to succeed in the face of these significant challenges #weareliegeairport.