Liege Airport navigates contrasting trends in 2023, outlines vision 2040 amidst industry challenges

Liege Airport encountered a mixed performance in 2023, witnessing a decrease in freight traffic alongside a rise in passenger numbers. Despite a decline in cargo tonnage by 11.8%, the airport maintained its top position in Belgium and among European leaders, handling 1,005,676 metric tonnes. Passenger traffic saw a positive upswing of 5.2%, with 175,606 passengers.

The exceptional growth seen in 2020 and 2021 due to factors like the surge in e-commerce and changes in passenger flight operations post-Covid normalised by 2022, continuing into 2023. Despite challenges including FedEx restructuring, geopolitical tensions like the war in Ukraine, and economic shifts impacting consumer spending, Liege Airport showcased resilience.

Looking forward, the airport is focused on its transformation, reducing night flights while emphasising daytime operations. Notably, despite market challenges, Liege Airport surpassed its pre-Covid cargo figures from 2019 by 11.5% in 2023, marking a distinction from other European airports lagging in recovery.

CEO Laurent Jossart highlighted the airport’s ambitious “Vision 2040” plan, outlining a significant investment of 500 million euros over the next two decades. This plan aims to position Liege Airport as a multimodal hub, prioritise environmental excellence, and generate employment opportunities for the region.