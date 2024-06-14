Liege Airport is driving world air freight upwards!

Liege Airport’s cargo business is booming! Both the number of flights and the amount of freight they handle have grown significantly in 2024 so far. This growth is even faster than the global air freight market, which is being driven by e-commerce and a shift away from sea freight due to conflicts.
Here are the highlights:
- May 2024 saw 11.3% more cargo flights and 13.4% more freight tonnage compared to May 2023.
- Liege Airport’s growth is outperforming the global trend (9% growth).
- Compared to pre-pandemic levels (April 2019), Liege Airport’s freight traffic is up a whopping 33% for April 2024 and 28% for the first 5 months of 2024.