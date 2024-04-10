Liege Airport continues strong growth trajectory with 16% increase in cargo volumes in March

Liege Airport reports a remarkable start to 2024, with cargo tonnage up by 16% in March compared to the same period in 2023.

The surge in freight traffic, which surpassed global demand trends, is attributed to the rise of e-commerce and the challenges faced by maritime transport.

Daytime operations have increased significantly, while night flights decreased by 12%, reflecting the airport’s commitment to reducing noise pollution.

CEO Laurent Jossart expresses satisfaction with the growth, citing it as a testament to the airport’s strategic vision outlined in the Masterplan 2023-2040.