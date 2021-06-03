Liege Airport and Saudia Cargo sign a commercial partnership until 2023

Saudi Cargo will increase cargo flights to and from the Belgian Airport which, in turn, will be connected to Saudia Cargo’s vast global network.

Saudia Cargo is the air freight company of Saudi Arabian Airlines based in Jeddah with numerous operations in Europe. The company enjoys a solid reputation and is part of the world’s largest air cargo alliance, Skyteam cargo. Saudia Cargo is famous for its premium air cargo shipping services of all types of cargo such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, live animals and many more.

To boost Cargo activities and operational flexibility, Saudia Cargo has chosen Liege Airport as an additional airport in Europe for its regular cargo operations as well as for Charter flights.

Commenting on the signing, the CEO of Liege Airport Frédéric Jacquet said: “This contract cements the role Liege Airport plays in the centre of global logistics. Saudia Cargo has been operating with us since last year with intensified connections to/from the US, Africa and the Middle East. This leading air cargo company has signed a partnership with Alibaba Group’s logistic arm, Cainiao, and our airport will remain a crossroad for world trade operations. We look forward to establishing a strong relationship with such a reputable airline.”

Hassan Zaki Al-Dessi, Saudia Cargo’s Executive Director Operations Performance said: “This partnership aligns perfectly with the airline’s business goals, and we are thrilled to extend our commercial partnership to further strengthen our position in the European arena and highlight Liege Airport’s strong presence in the global logistic network”.

Liege Airport, 3 June 2021