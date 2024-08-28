Liege Airport and Liège Logistics Intermodal partner to develop multimodal transport hub

Liege Airport and Liège Logistics Intermodal (LLI) have formed a strategic partnership to create a new multimodal transport hub integrating air, rail, and road modes. As part of this collaboration, Liege Airport acquired a 10% stake in LLI.

The project’s first phase, with a €22 million investment by 2030, will modernise and expand the existing road-rail platform, including upgrading rail tracks, installing gantry cranes, and improving access roads.

In the second phase, the development will include new access points, a goods storage area, and a horizontal piggyback loading platform. The enhanced platform will handle up to 45 trains weekly, with an annual capacity of 180,000 containers.

Situated close to Liege Airport and major railway lines, the hub benefits from a strategic location on the EU’s TEN-T network, supporting the Green Deal and sustainable mobility goals.

This partnership aligns with Liege Airport’s vision to offer comprehensive multimodal logistics solutions and contribute to regional economic development.