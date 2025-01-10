Liege Airport achieves strong cargo growth in 2024 and strengthens sustainability goals

Liege Airport reported a stellar year in 2024, handling 1,162,899 tonnes of cargo, a 16% increase from 2023, marking its second-best performance ever. Aircraft movements also grew by 10% to 37,029, with cargo flights rising 14% to 27,184. December alone saw a record 103,217 tonnes of cargo, an 18% year-over-year increase.

Key Highlights:

Resilient Cargo Ecosystem : The airport expanded its cargo airlines from 40 to 48 and logistics providers from 37 to 57, diversifying partnerships to reduce dependency on dominant customers. The top five airlines now handle 58% of tonnage, compared to 90% in 2014.

: The airport expanded its cargo airlines from 40 to 48 and logistics providers from 37 to 57, diversifying partnerships to reduce dependency on dominant customers. The top five airlines now handle 58% of tonnage, compared to 90% in 2014. Slight Decline in Passengers : Passenger numbers fell 4% to 161,936 in 2024.

: Passenger numbers fell 4% to in 2024. Environmental Commitments: Liege Airport adopted a roadmap to cut CO? emissions by 75% by 2030, 85% by 2040, and achieve net zero by 2050 (Scopes 1 & 2).

CEO Laurent Jossart highlighted the airport’s robust ecosystem and improved resilience, positioning it among the world’s leading full-cargo hubs while advancing ambitious sustainability goals.