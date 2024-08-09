Liege Airport achieves 7th consecutive month of growth in cargo movements and tonnage

Liege Airport recorded its seventh consecutive month of growth in July 2024, with notable increases in both aircraft movements and cargo tonnage.

The airport saw an 18% rise in cargo aircraft movements compared to July 2023, with 2,259 movements versus 1,920 last year. Tonnage also surged by 17%, from 81,474 tonnes in July 2023 to 95,471 tonnes in July 2024.

This strong performance places Liege Airport among the top-performing European airports, as highlighted by Airport Council International’s analysis. Liege’s growth outpaced global trends in freight transport, supported by robust e-commerce demand and strategic planning under its “Vision 2040” master plan.