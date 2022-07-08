Navigate

Kuehne+Nagel launches regular healthcare charters from Liège, Belgium, to the Americas, Asia and Africa

  • Regular charters between Europe and the Americas, Asia and Africa for Healthcare clients
  • Solution to overcome capacity constraints and ensure quality compliance
  • Airports of Liège (BE) and Brussels (BE) as European gateways in Kuehne+Nagel’s network

Kuehne+Nagel has expanded its Air Logistics services with regular charters, multiple times per week, from Liège (Belgium) to the Americas, Asia and Africa with a fully dedicated Healthcare operation for customers. The solution, called MedConnex, addresses constraints in terms of air freight capacity, especially for cargo that requires specialised handling and transportation such as temperature-controlled and GDP-compliant shipments.

MedConnex combines the capabilities of Kuehne+Nagel Belgium’s two Air Logistics hubs. This includes an experienced team at Liège airport, Europe’s fifth-largest European cargo airport with excellent capacity and landing slots, as well as a state-of-the-art building at Brussels Airport equipped with a GDP-compliant and temperature-controlled warehouse, direct tarmac access and a large stock of special packaging materials.

Geert Torfs, Air Logistics Director at Kuehne+Nagel BeLux, comments: “Europe is a major exporter of healthcare goods, and thus the charters that connect Europe with major continents are in high demand. With this service, we support our entire European network of Kuehne+Nagel colleagues when they need to ship Healthcare products for customers to the rest of the world.

Torsten Wefers, VP Sales & Marketing at Liège Airport, says: “Liege Airport is delighted about the introduction of these regular healthcare charters of Kuehne+Nagel. We are looking forward to further strengthening our partnership and are fully committed to providing, together with the local handling partners, the best possible framework for Kuehne+Nagel’s own controlled flight programme.

Liège, BE, 8 July 2022
