July 2020, the best month ever in Liege Airport’s history

Liège airport, the largest in Belgium for freight activity, handled 93,000 tonnes of goods last month, an increase of 28% compared to the same month in 2019. “Never, in 25 years of existence, have we known such monthly figures“, commented Christian Delcourt, spokesman for Liege Airport.

Liège airport noted a 13% increase in goods transported this year compared to the same period last year.

China remains an important partner with ten cities reached from Liège. In these first seven months of 2020, Liège airport was able to take advantage of the boom in online commerce and medical logistics needs, accentuated by the coronavirus crisis. During this period, Liege airport also became the European distribution centre doe the World Health Organization.