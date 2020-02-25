InstoneAir and LG Bloodstock fly competitors to Saudi Arabia for the world’s richest horse race – also from Liege

InstoneAir has been working closely with Luck Greayer (LG) Bloodstock Shipping, combining their bloodstock transportation expertise to support the world’s most valuable horse race, The Saudi Cup, which takes place in Riyadh this month and offers prize money of $20 million.

The first competitors arrived safely in Saudi Arabia onboard a Kalitta Air Boeing 747 chartered by InstoneAir for flights from Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale. The flights represent the first outings for InstoneAir’s new European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certified collapsible Airstables, which combine the highest standards of equine safety and comfort with improved cost efficiencies for the repositioning of empty Airstable horse stalls.

Working closely in partnership with Saudia Cargo, InstoneAir and LG have also been entrusted with moving elite racehorses from London Stansted, Shannon, Liege, Dubai and Hong Kong in readiness for the race on 29 February.

Organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, the race is expected to field a maximum of 14 elite thoroughbreds. Held over a distance of nine furlongs at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racetrack, the race offers a $10 million prize to the winning horse, plus a further $10 million to be shared by those finishing down to the tenth place. Further valuable races are being staged over the 2 days of top racing.

Following the most significant event in the history of horse racing in Saudi Arabia, InstoneAir will also be involved in transporting the horses back home after racing, with some also going on to compete in the Dubai World Cup races at the end of March.

Jeremy Instone, Managing Director of InstoneAir, one of the world’s leading specialists in the air transportation of horses, said: “We are extremely proud to be working with LG Bloodstock, Saudia Cargo and Arabian Horse Flights, our partner in Saudi Arabia, to ensure the success of the first Saudi Cup. The race will attract a global audience and is very important in supporting the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a leading player on racing’s world stage. With over 6,000 horses a year being safely transported to and from international sporting events using our EASA-approved Airstables, we are confident these elite, high-value thoroughbreds will arrive in peak condition, ready to make racing history.”

25 February 2020