Improving mobility around Liege Airport through a flow monitoring project

Liege Airport, SOFICO and SPW Mobility and Infrastructure join forces in a mobility flow monitoring project

As part of its mobility strategy, Liege Airport, in collaboration with SOFICO and the SPW Mobility and Infrastructures, will set up an intelligent transport system (ITS) around the airport area.

In order to streamline traffic around the airport and anticipate the development of business areas, Liege Airport has decided to equip itself with a flow monitoring system. This system will make it possible to measure all flows (heavy vehicles, light vehicles, buses) and to monitor the effectiveness of the measures implemented to improve mobility around the airport site.

This analysis of the road flow around the airport is also of interest to SOFICO in its mission of collecting traffic data on the network and in the dynamic management operated by the Traffic Centre which results therefrom.

It is therefore in a partnership that Liege Airport, SOFICO and the SPW Mobility and Infrastructures will install 10 counting sites equipped with cameras around the airport zone in order to quantify and analyse the flows in connection with the different zones (Cargo City North , West, East, Liege Logistics, Airport City, etc.).

“I am delighted that various Walloon public operators can talk to each other and implement joint projects by capitalising on each other’s skills,” says Etienne Willame, Managing Director of SPW Mobility and Infrastructure.

ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) type cameras have established themselves as the ideal solution for benefiting from cutting-edge technologies. These smart cameras, in addition to their well-known role in the fight against crime, are used for road traffic counts and traffic investigations.

“Amplifying data collection allows us to better understand and therefore better manage traffic dynamically. As the manager of the main axes of Wallonia, the financing of this type of project which contributes to the development of “intelligent motorways” is obviously one of our priorities“, explains Michaël Almer, Managing Director of SOFICO.

It is the SPW Mobility and Infrastructures via the Perex Center which will be responsible for collecting the data, storing and processing them. Per day, this will represent more than 50,000 measurements to be analyzed and processed. This data will then be made available to Liege Airport for a minimum period of 10 years. The installation (and commissioning) of these smart cameras is scheduled for the end of 2023.

“This flow analysis is one of the priorities for Liege Airport because the development of the airport must continue while respecting the mobility of local residents and all users of the road networks”, declares Laurent Jossart, CEO of Liege Airport.

Liege Airport, January 25, 2023