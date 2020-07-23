Fire in a building next to Liège Airport’s main terminal extinguished

On Wednesday evening, 22 July, a fire in a building used by Aéro Services, just next to Liège Airport’s main terminal broke out. Smoke emissions were very important as seen in the following footage:

Fire fighting services rushed to the scene but according to the first statements no toxic fumes emitted from the fire. Nobody got injured, one aircraft was pulled out of the hangar. Unfortunately, one aircraft (registration currently unknown) got destroyed in the flames.

During the fire, the airport was still open for operations. It was, however, up to the pilots to land as the firefighters were still busy fighting the fire.

Ce matin nous constatons les dégâts… pic.twitter.com/f2tUqriZ8q — LiegeAirport (@LGGLiegeAirport) July 23, 2020